STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2257 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh.

The death toll stands at 31.

The number of active cases is 40.

As many as 18,695 tests have been performed in Artsakh so far.