Over 93,000 people died from coronavirus in the past week, which is a record high figure since the start of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said in its weekly bulletin on Wednesday, reports TASS.

January 20, 2021, 12:22 WHO reports surge in coronavirus deaths last week

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The COVID-19 case tally worldwide grew by over 4.7 million in the past week, it said.

According to the WHO, 93,882 coronavirus fatalities were reported across the globe between January 11 and January 17 (a nine-percent growth as compared to the week earlier). A total of 4,725,025 people got infected, which is 6% fewer than during the period of January 6-10.

More than 1.5 mln new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past week in the United States, which is followed by Brazil (over 379,000 new cases), the United Kingdom (over 339,000), Russia (over 166,000), France (over 125,000), Germany (over 124,000), Colombia (over 114,000), South Africa (over 111,000), Italy (over 110,000) and India (over 107,000).