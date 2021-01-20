As a result of search operations yesterday, the body of a fallen soldier was found in Jabrayil; a forensic medical examination has been ordered to identify him.

January 20, 2021, 10:58 Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found in Jabrayil

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesperson of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, Hunan Tadevosyan told that the retrieval of this body brings the total number of remains of fallen troops and civilians found so far to 1247.

"No search activities will be carried out today, as it is a day of mourning in Azerbaijan—Black January, or Bloody January. Besides, unfavorable weather conditions would make the work unproductive," Tadevosyan added.

The search operations will continue tomorrow, despite the heavy snowfalls.