World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

January 20, 2021, 11:13 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI oil futures for February have risen by 0.64 percent to $53.32 a barrel.

And the Brent oil futures for March supplies have increased by 0.63 percent to $56.25 a barrel.