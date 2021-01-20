As part of planned combat training exercises, servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh completed a number of training tasks at the Stepanakert training ground, the Russian Defence Ministry reports.

January 20, 2021, 09:37 Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh held fire training classes

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the fire training sessions, the servicemen fired at various types of targets from machine guns and machine guns, sniper rifles, and under-barrel and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers.

Despite the round-the-clock duty of Russian peacekeepers at observation posts, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has planned classes in the main types of combat training.

In total, about 200 Russian servicemen were involved in combat training.