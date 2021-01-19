Lavrov, head of UN Alliance of Civilizations discuss upcoming conference in Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos have discussed preparations for holding in Russia a world conference of the heads of state, parliamentarians and leaders of world religions on inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday following the meeting that took place on January 18, TASS reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The negotiations focused on preparations for holding a world conference of the heads of state, parliamentarians and leaders of world religions on inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue for the good of the world and humanity by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Russia in May 2022 under the aegis of the United Nations”, the Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Moratinos also discussed the alliance’s efforts in the field of strengthening inter-civilizational and inter-religious dialogue and conflict-prevention measures that have civilizational, ethnic and confessional dimension.

“The importance was emphasized of maintaining equitable co-existence of different civilizations and of the unacceptability of spreading theories of the exclusiveness of any races, peoples and religions”, the Foreign Ministry said.