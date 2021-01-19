Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight January 18-19, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.
On January 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent letters to specialized bodies within United Nations and Council of Europe as well as to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of the Chairperson in Office in connection with the situation with the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in detention by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh foreign ministry reports.
On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.
Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Two Armenian rescuers suffered injuries in a landmine explosion during search operations for the bodies of the Artsakh War victims in the territory adjacent to the village of Nrnadzor of the Meghri region in the Province of Syunik.
Armenian actor and director, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia, Vigen Stepanyan has died,...
236 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
6 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest data, more than 93,000 people of Artsakh took temporary refuge in Armenia during...
Artsakh reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense raised its military death toll of the 2020 Artsakh war from 2783...
Artsakh authorities found the remains of 7 servicemen and 1 civilian during search operations, Hunan...
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent an official letter today to the OSCE Minsk Group...
Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work...
As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan,...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
