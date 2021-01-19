A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight January 18-19, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reports.

January 19, 2021, 17:25 Stable operational situation maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered also on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and Border Troops confidently oversee the border situation along the entire border area and carry out their tasks.