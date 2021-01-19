Two Armenian rescuers wounded in landmine explosion during search operations for war casualties

Two Armenian rescuers suffered injuries in a landmine explosion during search operations for the bodies of the Artsakh War victims in the territory adjacent to the village of Nrnadzor of the Meghri region in the Province of Syunik.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The incident happened midday January 19.

Captain Artyom Shahnazaryan and Warrant Officer Aram Navasardyan of the Rescue Service received medical aid at the medical center in Meghri and are currently being transferred to the hospital in Kapan.