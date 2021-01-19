Russia records 21,734 daily coronavirus cases

Russia recorded 21,734 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since November 18, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis. Russia's case tally has hit 3,612,800.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.6%.

There are currently 544,151 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia has documented 586 deaths from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, compared to 471 the day before. The overall death toll has reached 66,623, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.