Turkey ratifies free trade deal with Azerbaijan

Turkey ratified the free trade agreement with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, according to a notice issued in the Official Gazette, Anadolu news agency reported. The deal was signed on Feb. 25, 2020 in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkey and Azerbaijan's bilateral trade volume was around $2 billion last year, with Turkey's exports of $1.7 billion and imports of $300 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute data.
Turkey's main exports to Azerbaijan include machinery, mechanical appliances, and construction materials.