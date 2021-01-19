Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh

A new town will be built in Artsakh using the rubble stone excavated from the quarry of Martakert, the Artsakh presidential advisor Samvel Voskanyan told Armenpress.

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Voskanyan is also the manager of the G. Gabrielyants Future Generations Foundation, and this organization is implementing the project.

“We are actively cooperating with the authorized bodies regarding the location of the settlement and the layout of homes,” he said. “In terms of a timeframe, it is too early to say because not everything depends on us, but the work will commence not long after the launch of the quarry, probably in spring.”

Voskanyan said they are now carrying out preparation works in the Martakert quarry, where the excavation of rubble will begin.

He called the launch of this quarry “vital” because two other rubble stone quarries are lost since the territory went under Azeri control.

“We have already acquired the necessary modern equipment and machinery for excavating stone. At the initiative of our company’s founder Professor Gabrielyants, the Union of Armenians of Russia is cooperating with us in this matter,” Voskanyan said, also highlighting Artsakh government support.

He expressed hope that the logistic issues hindering exports of the excavated stone will be solved soon.

The company also carried out exploratory works in Artsakh, and the operations will continue this year.

Speaking about other programs of Future Generations, Voskanyan said they highlight cultural life, and they have already started the creation of a Visual Arts Museum in Artsakh.


     

Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh sent letters to international structures in connection with Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained by Azerbaijan

On January 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan sent letters to specialized bodies within United Nations and Council of Europe as well as to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and Personal Representative of the Chairperson in Office in connection with the situation with the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in detention by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh foreign ministry reports.

All news from section

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States to attend Biden inauguration

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan will attend the inauguration of Joe Biden...

Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh

At no point during the decades of negotiations was an issue of cutting off Armenia and Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Russia has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Russia. Russian Foreign...

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Received Representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia and Central Committee of Artsakh

On January 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received representative...

“Aliyev regime doesn’t follow call by Council of EU”: Armenian Ambassador sees need for sanctions

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan sees need for applying sanctions on Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijani president and authorities speak of Armenians with open threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide

The President of Azerbaijan, and others in positions of authority there, speak of the entire Armenian...

Economy

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran, was received by Seyed Rasool Mohajer, Deputy Foreign Minister on Economic Diplomacy, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

All news from section

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Society

Renowned Armenian actor Vigen Stepanyan dies aged 68

Armenian actor and director, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia, Vigen Stepanyan has died, Theatre Workers Union of Armenia reported.

All news from section

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh

A new town will be built in Artsakh using the rubble stone excavated from the quarry of Martakert, the...

236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

236 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

More than 93,000 Artsakh people took temporary refuge in Armenia, official says

According to the latest data, more than 93,000 people of Artsakh took temporary refuge in Armenia during...

Artsakh reports 8 new coronavirus cases

Artsakh reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Around 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who came back home in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Military

8 more bodies of war casualties found, say Artsakh authorities

Artsakh authorities found the remains of 7 servicemen and 1 civilian during search operations, Hunan Tadevosyan, the spokesperson for the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

All news from section

Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation...

Ombudsman applies to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent an official letter today to the OSCE Minsk Group...

Russian peacekeepers start demining outskirts of Artsakh’s Martakert

Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work...

Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified

As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan,...

Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani side has handed over the bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen.

About 100 peacekeepers at observation posts in Artsakh vaccinated "Sputnik-V"

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation...

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh sent letters to international structures in connection with Armenian prisoners of war and civilians detained by Azerbaijan
Renowned Armenian actor Vigen Stepanyan dies aged 68
Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia
236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The preschoolers
The preschoolers
Christmas in Gandzasar
Christmas in Gandzasar
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

All news from section

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Sport

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

All news from section

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Diaspora

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

All news from section

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

International

Turkey ratifies free trade deal with Azerbaijan

All news from section

Quarry output to be used for building new town in Artsakh

Trump to depart Washington, DC, at 8 a.m. on Biden’s Inauguration Day

Donald Trump balloon: Baby blimp acquired by Museum of London

Most Read

month

week

day

Search