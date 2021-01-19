Armenian actor and director, Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Armenia, Vigen Stepanyan has died, Theatre Workers Union of Armenia reported.

January 19, 2021, 12:37 Renowned Armenian actor Vigen Stepanyan dies aged 68

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stepanyan was born in Yerevan in 1952. In 1988-1992, he graduated from the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography. In 1989, Stepanyan set up "Ardzaganq" theatre-studio which was later renamed to "Metro" theatre. Vigen Stepanyan served as the director and the artistic director at "Metro" theatre till 1994. In 1993-2003, he worked in Lebanon. From 2014, served as stage director at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

Stepanyan played more than 100 roles in various theaters, staged 43 plays in various countries and languages, starred in about 50 films in various studios of the ex-USSR, acted in more than 60 TV plays, wrote and staged more than ten plays, and two short films and one full-length film were shot with his script.