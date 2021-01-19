Artsakhpress

Society

236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

236 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 164,912, the ministry of healthcare said today.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: 436 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 153,500.

8 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3007.

2224 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7671.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 734 (5 new such cases).


     

Politics

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States to attend Biden inauguration

Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan will attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States of America, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh

At no point during the decades of negotiations was an issue of cutting off Armenia and Karabakh (Artsakh)...

Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Russia has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Russia. Russian Foreign...

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Received Representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia and Central Committee of Artsakh

On January 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received representative...

“Aliyev regime doesn’t follow call by Council of EU”: Armenian Ambassador sees need for sanctions

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan sees need for applying sanctions on Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijani president and authorities speak of Armenians with open threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide

The President of Azerbaijan, and others in positions of authority there, speak of the entire Armenian...

Annika Soder named Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, announced on Friday...

Economy

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according to the current prices and the exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Society

6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

6 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

More than 93,000 Artsakh people took temporary refuge in Armenia, official says

According to the latest data, more than 93,000 people of Artsakh took temporary refuge in Armenia during...

Artsakh reports 8 new coronavirus cases

Artsakh reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Around 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who came back home in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, refused the offer of a consortium of Western funds to invest in...

Flights between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg resume

Russian “Rossiya” Airlines on Friday resumed flights on the route Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint...

Military

8 more bodies of war casualties found, say Artsakh authorities

Artsakh authorities found the remains of 7 servicemen and 1 civilian during search operations, Hunan Tadevosyan, the spokesperson for the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation...

Ombudsman applies to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs over return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent an official letter today to the OSCE Minsk Group...

Russian peacekeepers start demining outskirts of Artsakh’s Martakert

Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work...

Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified

As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan,...

Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani side has handed over the bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen.

About 100 peacekeepers at observation posts in Artsakh vaccinated "Sputnik-V"

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The preschoolers
The preschoolers
Christmas in Gandzasar
Christmas in Gandzasar
Videos

Culture

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Sport

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

Diaspora

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

International

Trump to depart Washington, DC, at 8 a.m. on Biden’s Inauguration Day

Donald Trump balloon: Baby blimp acquired by Museum of London

Biden fills out state department team with Obama administration veterans

Biden fills out state department team with Obama administration veterans

