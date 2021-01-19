Trump to depart Washington, DC, at 8 a.m. on Biden’s Inauguration Day

Outgoing US President Donald Trump will leave Washington early Wednesday with a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office, one guest told The New York Post, the latter reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a break from a century of tradition, Trump will not stay to participate in his successor’s swearing-in and will instead leave the White House and fly to his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida aboard Air Force One around 8 a.m., the source said.

Invitees have been told to arrive by 7:15 a.m. at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where a crowd of several hundred supporters and former staff will bid farewell to Trump as he leaves Washington for the last time as president.

Biden will be sworn in outside the US Capitol at noon Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Trump announced he would not attend Biden’s inauguration as he continues to claim the presidential election last November was stolen from him.

Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the inauguration.