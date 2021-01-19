Donald Trump balloon: Baby blimp acquired by Museum of London

The Donald Trump baby blimp, which flew over Parliament Square during the US president's visit to the UK, has found a new home.

The Museum of London has bought it so it can rest in its protest collection, BBC News reports

The 6m-high inflatable, blimp was flown over Parliament Square during the US President's working visit to the UK in July 2018.

The Museum of London said the blimp was an "extraordinary and imaginative idea" and a "response from Londoners".