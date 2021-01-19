Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according to the current prices and the exchange rate of the Armenian dram against the US dollar calculated by the Central Bank, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The figure declined by 0.2% according to the permanent prices, compared to January-November 2019.

According to the EEC data, the total industrial production volume of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has comprised 928 billion 958,2 million USD in January-November 2020: the decline was 2.8% compared to January-November 2019.

The industrial production volume of Belarus comprised 42 billion 901,8 million USD (declined by 0.7%).

The industrial production volumes of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia were 57 billion 941,8 million USD (declined by 0.8%), 3 billion 775,0 million USD (declined by 5.5%) and 820 billion 573,5 million USD (declined by 3.0%) respectively.