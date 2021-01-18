Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh

At no point during the decades of negotiations was an issue of cutting off Armenia and Karabakh (Artsakh) from one another voiced, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference when asked by an Azerbaijani news outlet “why Armenian officials are visiting Karabakh without Baku’s permission, and what is Moscow’s stance in this regard.”

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''In all the agreements, first of all, in the November 9 statement, the parties agree to ensure the link between Armenia and Karabakh through the Lachin corridor, which is monitored by Russian peacekeepers.

No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh. During the decades-long negotiations, the issue of cutting Armenia and Karabakh off from each other was never raised; and this is why the Lachin corridor, as a concept, has not been rejected by anyone. And it is, as before, the subject of agreement between the parties, including the agreement by our Azerbaijani neighbors.

In the same way, a reliable permanent link will be established between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan.

This is stipulated in the trilateral statement. If we agree – and everyone does agree – that a communication between the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia must exist, I do not see reasons for obstructing the contacts in that level,” Lavrov said.