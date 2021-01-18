Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that on the night of January 17, the stable operative situation along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on Armenia’s state border was maintained, and no incidents were recorded.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “According to information received from the National Security Service of Armenia, no border incidents were recorded either at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate road which is under the responsibility of the National Security Service border troops. The Armed Forces of Armenia and the National Security Service border troops units are controlling the border situation along the entire length of the border line and are fulfilling their mission,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.