According to the latest data, more than 93,000 people of Artsakh took temporary refuge in Armenia during the recent war.

January 18, 2021, 15:49 More than 93,000 Artsakh people took temporary refuge in Armenia, official says

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chief advisor to the Artsakh president Mikayel Virabyan told a news conference on Monday, reports Panorama.am.

He promised to unveil the exact number of the people who have returned to their homes in Artsakh after the war after completing their entire work.

Virabyan said their main task was to provide the returning people with housing, hot food, clothes and medical care, as well as to resolve the issue of children's education.

He said that around 300 million Armenian drams allocated by the Artsakh government were mainly provided in material and financial assistance to the people who were forced to leave their homes in the territories occupied by the Azerbaijani forces during the war. About 54 million drams of the sum were directed to the partial reimbursement of the burial expenses for killed servicemen.

He noted that at present there are more than 50 families registered at the operational headquarters of the Artsakh government in Armenia, who have expressed a desire to return and resettle in Artsakh. In early January, 7 families from Kashatagh region returned to Artsakh and settled in the village of Badara in Askeran region, Virabyan said, adding they were provided with housing and other necessary property.

The official said that those who have not yet returned to Artsakh are mainly waiting for the settlement of the housing problem, which is a temporary issue. He noted although the Artsakh government has promised to resolve the issue in the shortest period possible, it is clear that the repatriation process may take up to three years.