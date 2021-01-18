Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Russia has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As for the exotic proposal to include Nagorno-Karabakh in the Russian Federation, as far as I understand, Karabakh's independence has not been recognized by anyone, including the Republic of Armenia.

We don’t have such intention, we proceed from the point of view that such issues should be resolved between Armenia and Azerbaijan for preserving security in the region,'' he said.