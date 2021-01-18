Foreign Minister of Artsakh Received Representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia and Central Committee of Artsakh

On January 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Central Committee of Artsakh, member of ‘Dashnaktsutyun’ faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan, press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The sides discussed a range of issues related to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement and the recent regional developments.

The parties noted the importance of exchanging views and holding discussions on the issues of national significance.