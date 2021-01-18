Around 50,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who came back home in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: 189 Artsakh residents have returned to Stepanakert in one day.

So far, a total of 49, 827 people have returned to Artsakh.

The Russian peacekeeping mission continues following the maintenance of the ceasefire from the observation posts.