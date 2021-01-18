Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan sees need for applying sanctions on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his regime.

January 18, 2021, 11:47 “Aliyev regime doesn’t follow call by Council of EU”: Armenian Ambassador sees need for sanctions

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Two months ago on 19.11.2020 the Council of the European Union issued a statement calling upon the sides to undertake steps to consolidate cease-fire in and around Nagorno Karabakh. So far, the Ilham Aliyev regime has done everything in contrary. #SanctionAliyev is the only way forward”, the Ambassador said on social media.