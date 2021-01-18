Artsakh reports 8 new coronavirus cases

Artsakh reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The newly infected patients are from Noragyugh community of Askeran region and the capital city of Stepanakert, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 2,234 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh so far, and 31 of them have resulted in death.

At present, 50 infected people are receiving inpatient treatment for the coronavirus.

A total of 18,509 COVID-19 tests have been conducted thus far.