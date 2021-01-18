Artsakh reported 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Artsakh reports 8 new coronavirus cases
At present, 50 infected people are receiving inpatient treatment for the coronavirus.
A total of 18,509 COVID-19 tests have been conducted thus far.
Russia has never discussed the issue of including Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2020.
On January 18, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received representative...
Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan sees need for applying sanctions on Azerbaijani...
The President of Azerbaijan, and others in positions of authority there, speak of the entire Armenian...
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, announced on Friday...
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation today in a video-conference mode with the permanent...
Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
According to the latest data, more than 93,000 people of Artsakh took temporary refuge in Armenia during the recent war.
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who came back home in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...
The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, refused the offer of a consortium of Western funds to invest in...
Russian “Rossiya” Airlines on Friday resumed flights on the route Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint...
In recent days, 261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 143 new cases of this disease have...
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has sent an official letter today to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office over the issue relating to the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and the protection of their rights.
Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work...
As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan,...
The Azerbaijani side has handed over the bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen.
Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation...
The military prosecutor of Armenia, deputy prosecutor general of Armenia met with the employees of the...
A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
