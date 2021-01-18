Artsakh emergency service: One of 3 fallen soldiers found Sunday is identified

As a result of search and rescue operations on Sunday, three dead bodies were found—one in the Vorotan, two in the Jabrayil regions.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, informed NEWS.am about this on Monday morning.

"The identity of the person retrieved Vorotan is known; he is Arsen Mamikonyan. Search operations continue in Hadrut, Jabrayil, and Fizuli today," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of a total of 1,238 fallen servicemen have been found so far.