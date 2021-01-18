Exhibition presenting the manuscript heritage of Artsakh will open in the Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, next week.

January 18, 2021, 10:07 Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific-cultural center Aram Torosyan told Armenpress that the manuscripts which were written and kept in Artsakh, the books published in Shushi, archival documents, catholicos writings, etc, will be displayed during the exhibition. There will be a total of 80 exhibits. Torosyan stated that over 100 manuscripts have been displayed in the Artsakh branch of Matenadaran since 2015.

“During the recent war when the whole world witnessed how Azerbaijan was targeting the cultural centers of Artsakh, such as the Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, the Matenadaran-Gandzasar cultural center has organized the evacuation of the exhibits from Artsakh. We transferred them to the Matenadaran in Yerevan. But I want to note that their transfer is temporary as we will definitely return them to Artsakh, and the exhibition will again take place in Gandzasar. Meanwhile, the directorate decided to display the treasures of Artsakh in the Matenadaran. The exhibition will open soon and will last until we decide to return it back to Artsakh, probably in the middle of the year. Although it’s not clear yet as there are some technical, security issues which should be clarified before the return. The Matenadaran-Gandzasar center must continue its activity. The building has not been damaged, the staffers are working, the state oversight service is conducting control”, Aram Torosyan said.