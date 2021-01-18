Artsakhpress

Culture

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Exhibition presenting the manuscript heritage of Artsakh will open in the Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, next week.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Director of the Matenadaran-Gandzasar scientific-cultural center Aram Torosyan told Armenpress that the manuscripts which were written and kept in Artsakh, the books published in Shushi, archival documents, catholicos writings, etc, will be displayed during the exhibition. There will be a total of 80 exhibits. Torosyan stated that over 100 manuscripts have been displayed in the Artsakh branch of Matenadaran since 2015.

“During the recent war when the whole world witnessed how Azerbaijan was targeting the cultural centers of Artsakh, such as the Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi, the Matenadaran-Gandzasar cultural center has organized the evacuation of the exhibits from Artsakh. We transferred them to the Matenadaran in Yerevan. But I want to note that their transfer is temporary as we will definitely return them to Artsakh, and the exhibition will again take place in Gandzasar. Meanwhile, the directorate decided to display the treasures of Artsakh in the Matenadaran. The exhibition will open soon and will last until we decide to return it back to Artsakh, probably in the middle of the year. Although it’s not clear yet as there are some technical, security issues which should be clarified before the return. The Matenadaran-Gandzasar center must continue its activity. The building has not been damaged, the staffers are working, the state oversight service is conducting control”, Aram Torosyan said.


     

Politics

Azerbaijani president and authorities speak of Armenians with open threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide

The President of Azerbaijan, and others in positions of authority there, speak of the entire Armenian people and population of Armenia with open threats of ethnic cleansing and genocide, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said in a post on Facebook.

Annika Soder named Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, announced on Friday...

Putin discusses NK conflict settlement with Security Council members

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation today in a video-conference mode with the permanent...

Zakharova: Russia will welcome establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct dialogue

Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as...

Armenian cultural heritage in territories under Azerbaijani control is seriously endangered – MFA

Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...

Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow....

Artsakh status remains most important principle for resolution – FM responds to OSCE MG’s Popov

The status of Artsakh remains the most important principle of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution,...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

Society

Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion

The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, refused the offer of a consortium of Western funds to invest in Telegram, The Bell reported, citing sources close to the businessman.

Flights between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg resume

Russian “Rossiya” Airlines on Friday resumed flights on the route Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint...

COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Artsakh villages

In recent days, 261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 143 new cases of this disease have...

More than 49,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

396 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 396 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

UNICEF chief: Closing schools should be ‘measure of last resort’

Schools should be kept open or reopened as soon as possible, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the United...

More than 300 objects restored in Artsakh

The specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Russia jointly with representatives of the...

Military

Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani side has handed over the bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen.

About 100 peacekeepers at observation posts in Artsakh vaccinated "Sputnik-V"

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation...

Armenian military prosecutor holds meeting with Russian prosecutor's office representatives in Artsakh

The military prosecutor of Armenia, deputy prosecutor general of Armenia met with the employees of the...

Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani...

Artsakh search teams find remains of woman in Karintak village

Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a 58-year old civilian in the village of Karintak,...

Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has...

Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh

On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

Photos

The village of Karmir Shuka
The village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The preschoolers
The preschoolers
Christmas in Gandzasar
Christmas in Gandzasar
Videos

Culture

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Sport

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Russia announces withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies

Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of military cooperation

Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000

Bezos' Blue Origin aims to fly first space passengers by April

