Russian peacekeepers start demining outskirts of Artsakh’s Martakert

Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defense Ministry continue to work on demining the territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the course of demining and clearing of the outskirts of the town of Martakert, Russian peacekeepers are using modern robotic systems "Uran-6" and dog mine detection services that ensure the safety of military personnel while performing hazardous works and to maintain a high pace cleaning of terrain in all weather conditions, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Since November 23, 2020, during the operation, engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have cleared about 551 hectares of territory, 205.3 km of roads, 783 houses, including 25 socially significant objects, and detected and neutralized more than 23.7 thousand explosive objects.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on the spot with all necessary safety measures provided during blasting operations.

With the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the restoration of vital engineering communications continues in the areas affected by the war.