Azerbaijani side hands over bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani side has handed over the bodies of two dead Armenian servicemen.

January 16, 2021

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told NEWS.am.

“In connection with the Aliyevs' visit to Shushi, no search works were carried out yesterday,” he added.

According to him, today search work continues in Shushi, Gadrut, Jabrail and Fizuli.