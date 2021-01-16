About 100 peacekeepers at observation posts in Artsakh vaccinated

Military medics of the Russian Peacekeeping Contingent have begun vaccinating peacekeepers at observation posts in the Lachin corridor and along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the day, mobile teams of RPC doctors vaccinated about 100 servicemen at three observation posts in the Martuni and Mardakerd districts of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In total, about 2 thousand doses of the vaccine were delivered to Artsakh. This number is sufficient to cover the entire personnel of the peacekeepers. The vaccine was delivered in special thermal containers, which ensured the safety of the vaccine during transportation.