The founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, refused the offer of a consortium of Western funds to invest in Telegram, The Bell reported, citing sources close to the businessman.

January 16, 2021, 13:37 Investors assess Telegram at $ 30 billion

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to two of them, investors valued Telegram at $ 30 billion. It was about buying a 5-10% stake. The offer was made at the end of last week, and Durov had already rejected it.

Pavel Durov, back in 2015, estimated the possible value of the company at $ 3-4 billion, referring to the proposals that he received at that time. At that time, Telegram had about 60 million monthly active users, compared to 500 million Telegram users nowadays.