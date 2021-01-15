Annika Soder named Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, announced on Friday the appointments of her Special Representatives for 2021.

According to a press release by the OSCE, Ambassador Annika Soder has been appointed as Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus.

In 2014-2019, Annika Söder served as State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden. Before that she was Executive Director of the Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation working on UN matters, UN reform, peace-building and the Sustainable Development Goals.

At different times in her career, Ambassador Soder served as State Secretary for International Development Cooperation in the Swedish Government, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, and in several positions as foreign policy advisor to the prime minister and foreign ministers.