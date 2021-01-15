Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation today in a video-conference mode with the permanent members of the Security Council, the Kremlin press service reports.

January 15, 2021, 17:13 Putin discusses NK conflict settlement with Security Council members

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Vladimir Putin presented to the members of the Russian Security Council the results of Monday’s trilateral meeting in Moscow with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the avenues for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

The Russian leader and the Security Council members also discussed relevant issues of the country’s domestic and foreign policy.