Flights between Yerevan and Saint Petersburg resume

Russian “Rossiya” Airlines on Friday resumed flights on the route Saint Petersburg-Yerevan-Saint Petersburg, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC reported, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: These flights will be conducted on Fridays.

People are asked to contact “Rossiya” Airlines for the availability of airline tickets, their acquisition, and other details.