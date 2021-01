In recent days, 261 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 143 new cases of this disease have been confirmed among the residents of Noragyugh and Hovsepavan villages of the Askeran region, Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

January 15, 2021, 15:39 COVID-19 outbreak reported in 2 Artsakh villages

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: A partial lockdown is imposed in these communities with entry and exit restrictions in place.