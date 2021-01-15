Iran and Azerbaijan have discussed the expansion and expansion of military cooperation.

January 15, 2021, 15:34 Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of military cooperation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi met with Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov, news.am reports, citing Mehr.

During the talks, the sides considered the possibilities of further expanding military-technical cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Iranian diplomat, he will spare no effort to expand bilateral cooperation in all areas, especially the military. Mousavi called the development of military cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan an important factor in ensuring security in the region.

The parties exchanged views on the development of military cooperation in various fields.