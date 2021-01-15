Iran, Azerbaijan discuss expansion of military cooperation

Iran and Azerbaijan have discussed the expansion and expansion of military cooperation.
Iran and Azerbaijan have discussed the expansion and expansion of military cooperation.
Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of joint humanitarian measures by the two countries; this was stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, news.am reports.
Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commented on the statement made by Azerbaijani...
Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow....
The status of Artsakh remains the most important principle of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict resolution,...
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde highlighted the settlement of the Nagorno...
At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission...
At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the territory of Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
As of Friday morning, 396 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...
Schools should be kept open or reopened as soon as possible, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the United...
The specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Russia jointly with representatives of the...
448 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...
Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land...
The military prosecutor of Armenia, deputy prosecutor general of Armenia met with the employees of the Russian prosecutor's office in Artsakh.
A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani...
Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a 58-year old civilian in the village of Karintak,...
The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has...
On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense...
A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death...
Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...
month
week
day