Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,715 to 3,520,531 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

January 15, 2021, 14:11 Russia's COVID-19 cases pass 3,500,000

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate does not exceed 0.7%.

There are currently 546,356 active coronavirus cases in Russia.