Russia will welcome the establishment of a direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the holding of joint humanitarian measures by the two countries; this was stated by Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, news.am reports.

January 15, 2021, 14:09 Zakharova: Russia will welcome establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan direct dialogue

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In our opinion, such initiatives contribute to the formation of a climate of reconciliation, trust, and mutual understanding; it is beneficial for the peoples of the two countries and, in principle, for the entire South Caucasus region; this also means for Russia. The Russian side will assist such humanitarian actions if Baku and Yerevan show a sincere willingness to move in that direction," Zakharova added.