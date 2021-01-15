More than 49,000 refugees returned to Artsakh from Armenia

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the territory of Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: 210 refugees were transported by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert.

A total of 49,264 refugees have already returned to their places of permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh, the ministry said.

Military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance and restore civilian infrastructure.

Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire regime at twenty-three observation posts are being conducted, the statement said.