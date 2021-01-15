Russian, Iranian FMs to discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow

Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif will hold talks in Moscow. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On January 26 the Iranian Foreign Minister will pay a working visit to Moscow during which he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. It is expected to continue the exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the current situation around Nagorno Karabakh, Syria and Afghanistan”, the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.