396 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 396 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 163,972 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: 471 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 152,320.

11 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2974.

2546 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7952.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 726 (5 new such cases).