Russia reports 24,763 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 24,763 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total caseload to 3,495,816, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This is a new high since January 2 when 26,301 cases were recorded.

The average growth rate stood at 0.7%.

Currently, 549,832 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 27,956 to 2,882,044 in the past 24 hours.

Russia has documented 570 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 566 deaths the day before. In total, 63,940 people have died from the virus in Russia.