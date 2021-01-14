448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

448 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,576, the ministry of healthcare said today.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: 603 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 151,849.

12 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2963.

2612 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 8043.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 721 (6 new such cases).