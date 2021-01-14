At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission agreements with Belarus.

January 14, 2021, 13:58 Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The singing of the protocol on implementing the readmission agreement between the governments of Armenia and Belarus will enable to carry out joint and coordinated actions for finding out and returning citizens illegally residing in the territories of the two sides, as well as the citizens of the third countries and those having no citizenship.