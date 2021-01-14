Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on January 13 and in the morning of January 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered also in the Vorotan-David Bek section of the Goris-Kapan motorway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.

The units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops are controlling the border situation at the entire length of the border and are fulfilling their mission,” the Defense Ministry said.