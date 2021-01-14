Information provided by Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan can’t serve as base for prosecution against them

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a new report, stating that “information derived from interrogation of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan can neither be used as evidence, nor can serve against them as a basis for their criminal prosecution”.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A new very valuable report!!! With concrete examples!

The report places particular emphasis on the Armenian POWs’ interrogation in Azerbaijan, concluding that the information provided by the Armenian prisoners can not serve as a basis for criminal prosecution against them, nor could it have any probative value in international organizations and venues.

In particular, the special report presents the atrocities of the Azerbaijani armed forces, which among other things, were accompanied by torture, indignation and humiliation of the Armenian prisoners.

These facts are based on the evidence and analysis provided in the report, which once again confirms the use of methods prohibited by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the Armenian prisoners in accordance with strict international standards. The report's assessments are also based on the ombudsman's own fact-finding work.

In addition, international requirements for the treatment of prisoners of war, civilians, their interrogation, legal standards, objective evidence and other materials were examined.

The ombudsman will send the special report to international organizations, including to the European Court of Human Rights.

I express sincere appreciation to Ms. Siranush Sahakyan for her important assistance and valuable contribution to composition of the report and analysis of evidence.

Here is the link of the report: https://bit.ly/3bzlbFF”, Ombudsman Tatoyan said in a statement on Facebook.