The specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of Russia jointly with representatives of the Ministry of Urban Development of Nagorno-Karabakh, continue to check the housing stock and social infrastructure facilities, the Russian ministry reported.

January 14, 2021, 10:45 More than 300 objects restored in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than 300 objects have already been restored using building materials delivered as humanitarian aid from Russia. Works are being carried out in 450 objects.

More than 90 local construction organizations have been involved in the work, of which more than 50 are in Stepanakert, the source said.