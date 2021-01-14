Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account

Donald Trump has lashed out at social media companies for what he called an "assault on free speech", after he and his supporters have been banned from online platforms in the wake of the Washington riots last week, Daily Express reports.

Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account

Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Trump said in the video social media companies had carried out an “unprecedented assault on free speech” in the wake of the Washington riots.

He added: “These are tense and difficult times. The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous.

“What is needed now is for us to listen to one another. Not to silence one another.

“All of us can choose by our actions to rise above the rancour and find common ground and shared purpose.”

 


     

Politics

Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission agreements with Belarus.

All news from section

Armenia, Belarus to sign readmission agreements

At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission...

Information provided by Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan can’t serve as base for prosecution against them

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a new report, stating that “information...

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire regime

On January 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime in the central direction...

Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia...

Armenian FM sends letter to UN Gen.-Sec. presenting situation over NK

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres...

Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan,...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

Society

448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

448 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,576, the ministry of healthcare said today.

All news from section

48,840 refugees returned to their homes in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land...

Russian military doctors provide medical assistance to over 1,200 residents of Artsakh

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local...

355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

11 more bodies found during search operations

Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones,...

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province...

Military

Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on January 13 and in the morning of January 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

All news from section

Artsakh search teams find remains of woman in Karintak village

Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a 58-year old civilian in the village of Karintak,...

Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has...

Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh

On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense...

18-year-old on-duty serviceman dies from heart disease, says Artsakh military

A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death...

More bodies retrieved from combat zones amid ongoing search operations in Artsakh

Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of...

14 more bodies of fallen troops retrieved as search operations continue

Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular...

Information provided by Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan can’t serve as base for prosecution against them
448 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact
Artsakh search teams find remains of woman in Karintak village
Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The teaching process resumed in the village of Karmir Shuka
The preschoolers
The preschoolers
Christmas in Gandzasar
Christmas in Gandzasar
Life on the frontline
Life on the frontline
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

All news from section

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

All news from section

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account

All news from section

US House impeaches Trump over Capitol riot

Georgia adds 1,618 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

Most Read

month

week

day

Search