Donald Trump has lashed out at social media companies for what he called an "assault on free speech", after he and his supporters have been banned from online platforms in the wake of the Washington riots last week, Daily Express reports.

January 14, 2021, 10:40 Trump lashes out at ‘assault on free speech’ after ban on Twitter account

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Trump said in the video social media companies had carried out an “unprecedented assault on free speech” in the wake of the Washington riots.

He added: “These are tense and difficult times. The efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist our fellow citizens are wrong and they are dangerous.



“What is needed now is for us to listen to one another. Not to silence one another.

“All of us can choose by our actions to rise above the rancour and find common ground and shared purpose.”