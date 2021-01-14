Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has started at the Russian military base in Gyumri, Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: As news.am reports, according to the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, no complications were detected during the vaccination.

This vaccination is voluntary and with the written consent of the servicemen and civilian personnel.