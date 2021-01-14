Vaccination against coronavirus gets underway at Russian military base in Armenia

The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has started at the Russian military base in Gyumri, Armenia.
At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission agreements with Belarus.
At its Cabinet session Thursday, the government of Armenia approved the draft on signing readmission agreements with Belarus.
Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has released a new report.
On January 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime in the central direction.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia.
Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter.
The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1.
World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...
Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices.
The American dollar's (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1.
448 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 163,576, the ministry of healthcare said today.
Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land border.
Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local residents.
As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia.
Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones.
The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province...
A stable operational situation maintained at the entire length of the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on January 13 and in the morning of January 14, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.
Artsakh search and rescue teams have found the body of a 58-year old civilian in the village of Karintak,...
The personnel’s injection with the first dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has...
On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense...
A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death...
Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of servicemen.
Rescuers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones.
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development.
