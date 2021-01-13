Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov on January 13, informed the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the context of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on January 11, the Ministers discussed issues of regional security and stability. Minister Aivazian emphasized the full and immediate implementation of the obligation on the repatriation of the prisoners of war, captives and other detained persons enshrined in the statement of November 9, 2020.

During the conversation the sides also touched upon the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations.  


     

Politics

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire regime

On January 13, the Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime in the central direction of the contact line. As a result of the incident, a soldier of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh received a gunshot wound.

All news from section

Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia...

Armenian FM sends letter to UN Gen.-Sec. presenting situation over NK

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutterres...

Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan,...

Azerbaijan continues grossly violating international humanitarian law. Artak Beglaryan

Azerbaijan continues to heavily violate international humanitarian law speculating the issue of captured...

Azerbaijan continues policy of ethnic cleansing and annihilating Armenians in Artsakh – Armenia Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Wednesday issued a statement on the 31st anniversary of the anti-Armenian...

Azerbaijan openly politicizes issue of POWs, Armenian Ombudsman says

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan says politicizing humanitarian and human rights-related...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

All news from section

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Dollar goes up in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.21/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Armenia records lowest inflation among EAEU states

Armenia has registered the lowest price increase among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union...

Armenia registers highest decline in investments in main capital within EAEU

Investments in main capital in Armenia comprised 462,4 million USD with the current prices and the average...

Dollar still going down in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 523.42/$1 in...

Society

48,840 refugees returned to their homes in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of refugees who returned to their homes in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from the territory of Armenia, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

All news from section

Georgia citizens cannot cross Armenia border

Citizens of other countries can cross the Armenian-Georgian border to enter Armenia through the land...

Russian military doctors provide medical assistance to over 1,200 residents of Artsakh

Medical specialists from the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided assistance to more than 250 local...

355 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Tuesday morning, 355 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number...

11 more bodies found during search operations

Bodies of 10 servicemen and a civilian have been found during the search operations in the battle zones,...

Ombudsman: People cannot use some lands in Armenia’s Nrnadzor border community due to border determination

The visits of Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and his staff to Syunik Province...

Over 48 000 refugees return to their homes in Artsakh

A total of 225 people on Friday were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)...

Military

Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh

On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound in the guard post of the military unit located in the central direction of the Defense Army, as a result of a gross ceasefire violation by the enemy, the Defense Army reported.

All news from section

18-year-old on-duty serviceman dies from heart disease, says Artsakh military

A Defense Army soldier died Tuesday evening in Artsakh, with the official preliminary cause of death...

More bodies retrieved from combat zones amid ongoing search operations in Artsakh

Search and rescue teams looking for the remains of the Karabakh war victims have found the bodies of...

14 more bodies of fallen troops retrieved as search operations continue

Rescuaers of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) continue the search operations in the battle zones, in particular...

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue demining...

More bodies of fallen troops found during search operations

3 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in Jabrayil section,...

Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan must be released and returned to Armenia – Ombudsman

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia considers absolutely condemnable the politicization of this humanitarian...

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh on Azerbaijan's violation of the ceasefire regime
Armenian FM highlights solution of the issue of POWs in a phone conversation with Russian FM
Armenian FM sends letter to UN Gen.-Sec. presenting situation over NK
Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh
Putin briefs Erdogan on his meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

According to the operative data of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of the...

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

The EU must force Turkey to respect the Convention of Geneva and withdraw from the conflict. Rafael Larreina

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Sos Community Today
The Best Traditions Continue
The Best Traditions Continue
Life goes on in Norshen
Life goes on in Norshen
Classes at schools have resumed
Classes at schools have resumed
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Cannes Film Festival may be put off till summer

All news from section

Concert of spiritual music organized in Stepanakert

Azerbaijan bans international commission to conduct monitoring in monuments under its control

Attack on Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral a possible war crime – Human Rights Watch

Sport

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

All news from section

Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Player of the Year in Armenia for the 10th time

Lewis Hamilton wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

President Harutyunyan received world recordholders brothers Youri and Arthur Saqunts

Diaspora

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

All news from section

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

Armenians in Turkey appear under target of hate speech and threats: MP Paylan among them

Armenian member of Turkey parliament appeals to OSCE Minsk Group

International

Georgia adds 1,618 new COVID-19 cases

All news from section

Reuters: Luxembourg, EU do not want to see Pompeo

YouTube suspends Trump from uploading content

Estonian PM resigns amid corruption scandal

Most Read

month

week

day

Search