On January 13, at around 12:00, Vardan Kirakosyan (born in 2000), a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, received a gunshot wound in the guard post of the military unit located in the central direction of the Defense Army, as a result of a gross ceasefire violation by the enemy, the Defense Army reported.

January 13, 2021, 16:51 Armenian serviceman wounded as Azerbaijani military breaches armistice and opens gunfire at Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: He was immediately taken to a military hospital and successfully underwent surgery for his wounds.

“His condition is assessed to be stable but serious. An investigation is underway to reveal details of the incident,” the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.